Chicago Whitney Young tops Chicago Kenwood 64-53

Stretched out and finally snapped, Chicago Whitney Young put just enough pressure on Chicago Kenwood to earn a 64-53 victory in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on February 22.

The first quarter gave Chicago Whitney Young a 13-10 lead over Chicago Kenwood.

In recent action on February 12, Chicago Whitney Young faced off against Chicago Kenwood and Chicago Whitney Young took on Chicago Kenwood on February 12 at Chicago Whitney Young High School. Click here for a recap

