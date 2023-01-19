Chicago Whitney Young thumps Chicago Butler in punishing decision 84-60

Chicago Whitney Young showed no mercy to Chicago Butler, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 84-60 victory for an Illinois girls basketball victory on January 19.
In recent action on January 14, Chicago Whitney Young faced off against Evanston and Chicago Butler took on Chicago UIC College Prep on January 10 at Chicago Butler College Prep. For a full recap, click here.
