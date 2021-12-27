Chicago Whitney Young tenderizes Huntley 68-30

Chicago Whitney Young controlled the scoreboard and the game in a sound 68-30 victory over Huntley in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
Recently on December 14 , Chicago Whitney Young squared up on Chicago Northside College in a basketball game . For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.