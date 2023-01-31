Chicago Whitney Young takes victory lap past Chicago Kennedy 135-10

Chicago Whitney Young's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Chicago Kennedy 135-10 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 31.

In recent action on January 24, Chicago Whitney Young faced off against Chicago Payton . For a full recap, click here. Chicago Kennedy took on Chicago Juarez on January 25 at Chicago Juarez Community Academy. For more, click here.

