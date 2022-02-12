Chicago Whitney Young survives taut tilt with Chicago Kenwood 57-55

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chicago Whitney Young upended Chicago Kenwood for a narrow 57-55 victory during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.

The Broncos showed they were ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 17-11 advantage over the Dolphins as the first quarter ended.

A halftime tie at 43-43 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Recently on January 29 , Chicago Kenwood squared up on Lincolnshire Stevenson in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

