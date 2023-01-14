Chicago Whitney Young rolls like thunder over Evanston 72-45

Chicago Whitney Young showed top form to dominate Evanston during a 72-45 victory on January 14 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
Recently on January 10, Chicago Whitney Young squared off with Chicago Lane Tech in a basketball game. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.