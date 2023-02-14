Chicago Whitney Young stomped on Chicago Jones 89-32 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

The last time Chicago Whitney Young and Chicago Jones played in a 70-18 game on December 2, 2021. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on February 8, Chicago Whitney Young faced off against Chicago Lane Tech . For a full recap, click here. Chicago Jones took on La Grange Park Nazareth on February 6 at La Grange Park Nazareth Academy. Click here for a recap.

