Chicago Whitney Young pours it on Chicago Lane Tech 79-35

Chicago Whitney Young turned in a thorough domination of Chicago Lane Tech 79-35 in Illinois girls basketball action on January 10.
Last season, Chicago Whitney Young and Chicago Lane Tech squared off with January 13, 2022 at Chicago Whitney Young High School last season. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on December 29, Chicago Whitney Young faced off against La Grange Lyons Township and Chicago Lane Tech took on Highland Park on January 6 at Chicago Lane Tech College Prep High School. Click here for a recap.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.