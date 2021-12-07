Chicago Whitney Young paints near-perfect picture in win over Chicago Lincoln Park 81-16

Chicago Whitney Young showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Chicago Lincoln Park 81-16 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on December 7.
