No quarter was granted as Chicago Whitney Young blunted La Grange Lyons Township's plans 63-47 at La Grange Lyons Township High on Feb. 21 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

The last time Chicago Whitney Young and La Grange Lyons Township played in a 52-33 game on Feb. 24, 2022. For results, click here.

