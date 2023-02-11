Chicago Whitney Young dumped Chicago Kenwood 58-45 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on February 11.

Last season, Chicago Whitney Young and Chicago Kenwood faced off on February 22, 2022 at Chicago Kenwood Academy. For a full recap, click here.

