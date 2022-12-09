Chicago Whitney Young mows down Wayne Memorial 65-45

Chicago Whitney Young earned its community's accolades after a 65-45 win over Wayne Memorial in a Michigan girls basketball matchup on December 9.
Recently on December 3, Chicago Whitney Young squared off with St Louis Incarnate Word in a basketball game. For more, click here.
