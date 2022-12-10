Chicago Whitney Young hustles by Detroit Edison PSA 42-32

Detroit Edison PSA was solid, but not good enough, on Saturday, as Chicago Whitney Young prevailed 42-32 in Michigan girls basketball action on December 10.
Recently on December 3, Chicago Whitney Young squared off with St Louis Incarnate Word in a basketball game. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.