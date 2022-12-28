Chicago Whitney Young holds off Elmhurst York 48-43

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Chicago Whitney Young nabbed it to nudge past Elmhurst York 48-43 on December 28 in Illinois girls high school basketball.
In recent action on December 20, Chicago Whitney Young faced off against La Porte La Lumiere and Elmhurst York took on Lisle Benet on December 20 at Lisle Benet Academy. For more, click here.
