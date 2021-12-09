Chicago Whitney Young drums Chicago Westinghouse in sound fashion 73-28

Chicago Whitney Young handled Chicago Westinghouse 73-28 in an impressive showing for an Illinois girls basketball victory on December 9.
In recent action on December 2, Chicago Westinghouse faced off against Chicago Lane Tech and Chicago Whitney Young took on Chicago Jones College Prep on December 2 at Chicago Jones College Prep High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
