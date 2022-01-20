Chicago Westinghouse sprints past Chicago Amundsen 55-39

Chicago Westinghouse tipped and eventually toppled Chicago Amundsen 55-39 on January 20 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 15, Chicago Westinghouse faced off against Wilmette Loyola and Chicago Amundsen took on Chicago Northside College on January 15 at Chicago Northside College Preparatory High School. For more, click here.
