Chicago Northside College was solid, but not good enough, on Friday, as Chicago Westinghouse prevailed 46-34 for an Illinois girls basketball victory on Feb. 17.

Last season, Chicago Northside College and Chicago Westinghouse squared off with Jan. 13, 2022 at Chicago Westinghouse last season. For more, click here.

In recent action on Feb. 10, Chicago Northside College faced off against Chicago Mather. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.