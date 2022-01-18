Chicago Westinghouse rides the rough off Chicago Taft 57-40

Stretched out and finally snapped, Chicago Westinghouse put just enough pressure on Chicago Taft to earn a 57-40 victory in Illinois girls basketball on January 18.
In recent action on January 11, Chicago Taft faced off against Chicago Lane Tech and Chicago Westinghouse took on Chicago Northside College on January 13 at Chicago Westinghouse. For more, click here.
