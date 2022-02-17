Chicago Westinghouse overcomes Chicago Amundsen in competitive affair 47-38

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Chicago Westinghouse nabbed it to nudge past Chicago Amundsen 47-38 at Chicago Westinghouse on February 17 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
Chicago Westinghouse avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 47-38 stretch over the final quarter.
