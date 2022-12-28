Chicago Westinghouse mollywopps Chicago Christ the King 58-20

Chicago Westinghouse didn't tinker with Chicago Christ the King, scoring a 58-20 result in the win column in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on December 13, Chicago Westinghouse faced off against Chicago Whitney Young and Chicago Christ the King took on Westmont on December 19 at Chicago Christ the King School. For more, click here.
