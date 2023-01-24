Chicago Westinghouse knocks out victory beat against Chicago Lincoln Park 35-24

Chicago Westinghouse notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Chicago Lincoln Park 35-24 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 24.
Last season, Chicago Lincoln Park and Chicago Westinghouse squared off with January 11, 2022 at Chicago Lincoln Park High School last season. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 12, Chicago Lincoln Park faced off against Chicago Whitney Young and Chicago Westinghouse took on Chicago Lane Tech on January 17 at Chicago Westinghouse. For more, click here.
