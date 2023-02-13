Chicago Westinghouse lit up the scoreboard on February 13 to propel past Chicago Lake View for a 55-20 victory at Chicago Westinghouse on February 13 in Illinois girls high school basketball action

In recent action on January 31, Chicago Westinghouse faced off against Chicago Perspectives Charter . For results, click here. Chicago Lake View took on Chicago Disney II on February 7 at Chicago Lake View High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.