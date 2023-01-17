Chicago Westinghouse gallops past Chicago Lane Tech 59-48

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Chicago Westinghouse still prevailed 59-48 against Chicago Lane Tech in Illinois girls basketball action on January 17.

Last season, Chicago Westinghouse and Chicago Lane Tech squared off with December 2, 2021 at Chicago Westinghouse last season. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 12, Chicago Westinghouse faced off against Chicago Jones and Chicago Lane Tech took on Chicago Whitney Young on January 10 at Chicago Whitney Young High School. For a full recap, click here.

