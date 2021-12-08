Chicago Von Steuben Metro Science edges Chicago Math and Science in tough test 38-29

Chicago Von Steuben Metro Science poked just enough holes in Chicago Math and Science's defense to garner a taut 38-29 victory for an Illinois girls basketball victory on December 8.
Recently on December 4 , Chicago Von Steuben Metro Science squared up on Chicago Fenger in a basketball game . For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.