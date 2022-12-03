Chicago Taft slides past Skokie Niles West in fretful clash 33-28

Chicago Taft posted a narrow 33-28 win over Skokie Niles West at Chicago Taft High on December 3 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
Last season, Skokie Niles West and Chicago Taft squared off with January 29, 2022 at Skokie Niles West High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
