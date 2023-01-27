Chicago Steinmetz posts win at Chicago Sullivan's expense 44-34

Chicago Steinmetz knocked off Chicago Sullivan 44-34 during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.
Last season, Chicago Steinmetz and Chicago Sullivan faced off on December 7, 2021 at Chicago Sullivan High School. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 17, Chicago Steinmetz faced off against Chicago Crane and Chicago Sullivan took on Chicago Crane on January 19 at Chicago Sullivan High School. For more, click here.
