Chicago St. Ignatius survives close clash with Wilmette Loyola 50-42

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Chicago St. Ignatius didn't mind, dispatching Wilmette Loyola 50-42 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.