Chicago St. Ignatius squeaks past Chicago Latin in tight tilt 53-46

Chicago St. Ignatius weebled and wobbled, but wouldn't fall down in earning a 53-46 victory against Chicago Latin at Chicago Latin High on January 25 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 12, Chicago Latin faced off against Burbank St Laurence and Chicago St. Ignatius took on Moline on January 21 at Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep. For a full recap, click here.
