Chicago St. Ignatius overcomes Oak Park Fenwick 58-44

No quarter was granted as Chicago St. Ignatius blunted Oak Park Fenwick's plans 58-44 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on December 20.
In recent action on December 10, Chicago St. Ignatius faced off against Chicago Hyde Park and Oak Park Fenwick took on Chicago Mother Mcauley on December 6 at Oak Park Fenwick High School. Click here for a recap
