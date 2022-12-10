 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Chicago St. Ignatius imposes its will on Chicago Hyde Park 63-40

  • 0

The force was strong for Chicago St. Ignatius as it pierced Chicago Hyde Park during Saturday's 63-40 thumping in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

The last time Chicago St. Ignatius and Chicago Hyde Park played in a 50-31 game on December 11, 2021. Click here for a recap

In recent action on December 5, Chicago Hyde Park faced off against Chicago Payton and Chicago St. Ignatius took on New Lenox Providence Catholic on December 3 at New Lenox Providence Catholic High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News