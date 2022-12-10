Chicago St. Ignatius imposes its will on Chicago Hyde Park 63-40

The force was strong for Chicago St. Ignatius as it pierced Chicago Hyde Park during Saturday's 63-40 thumping in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
The last time Chicago St. Ignatius and Chicago Hyde Park played in a 50-31 game on December 11, 2021. Click here for a recap
In recent action on December 5, Chicago Hyde Park faced off against Chicago Payton and Chicago St. Ignatius took on New Lenox Providence Catholic on December 3 at New Lenox Providence Catholic High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
