Chicago St. Ignatius explodes past Chicago Hope 49-24

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Chicago St. Ignatius broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 49-24 explosion on Chicago Hope in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 21, Chicago St. Ignatius faced off against Moline and Chicago Hope took on Skokie Ida Crown on January 19 at Chicago Hope Academy. Click here for a recap.
