Chicago St. Ignatius escapes close call with Elmhurst York 59-55

Chicago St. Ignatius didn't flinch, finally repelling Elmhurst York 59-55 in Illinois girls basketball on January 14.
Recently on January 7, Chicago St. Ignatius squared off with Norcross in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.