Chicago St. Ignatius ekes out victory against Chicago DePaul College Prep 59-50

Chicago St. Ignatius didn't flinch, finally repelling Chicago DePaul College Prep 59-50 for an Illinois girls basketball victory on January 23.
In recent action on January 17, Chicago DePaul College Prep faced off against New Lenox Providence Catholic and Chicago St. Ignatius took on Elmhurst York on January 14 at Elmhurst York High School. Click here for a recap.
