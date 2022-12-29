Chicago St. Ignatius ekes out victory against Arlington Heights St. Viator 57-48

Chicago St. Ignatius eventually plied victory away from Arlington Heights St. Viator 57-48 on December 29 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
Last season, Arlington Heights St. Viator and Chicago St. Ignatius faced off on December 30, 2021 at Arlington Heights St. Viator High School. For more, click here.
In recent action on December 17, Arlington Heights St. Viator faced off against Lisle Benet and Chicago St. Ignatius took on Oak Park Fenwick on December 20 at Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
