Chicago St. Ignatius controls the action and New Lenox Providence Catholic 48-23

Chicago St. Ignatius dominated from start to finish in an imposing 48-23 win over New Lenox Providence Catholic in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 31.

In recent action on January 25, Chicago St. Ignatius faced off against Chicago Latin . For a full recap, click here. New Lenox Providence Catholic took on Chicago DePaul College Prep on January 17 at New Lenox Providence Catholic High School. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.