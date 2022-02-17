Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep staggers Chicago Bulls College Prep with punishing performance 48-10

Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry of points to ambush Chicago Bulls College Prep 48-10 for an Illinois girls basketball victory on February 17.
In recent action on February 9, Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep faced off against Chicago Marist and Chicago Bulls College Prep took on Chicago Butler College Prep on February 3 at Chicago Bulls College Prep. Click here for a recap
