Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep earns solid win over Chicago Hyde Park 50-31

Saddled up and ready to go, Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep spurred past Chicago Hyde Park 50-31 during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.
In recent action on December 4, Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep faced off against Chicago Mother Mcauley and Chicago Hyde Park took on Chicago Heights Bloom on December 4 at Chicago Hyde Park Academy. For a full recap, click here.
