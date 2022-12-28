 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chicago St. Ignatius busts Zion-Benton 65-33

Chicago St. Ignatius showed no mercy to Zion-Benton, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 65-33 victory in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on December 28.

Recently on December 20, Chicago St. Ignatius squared off with Oak Park Fenwick in a basketball game. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

