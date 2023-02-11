Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. Chicago South Shore did exactly that with a 53-11 win against Chicago Catalyst-Maria at Chicago Catalyst-Maria High on February 11 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

Recently on February 1, Chicago South Shore squared off with Chicago Dunbar in a basketball game. For results, click here.

