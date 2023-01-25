Chicago South Shore finds its footing in sprinting past Chicago Goode 43-20

Chicago South Shore recorded a big victory over Chicago Goode 43-20 on January 25 in Illinois girls high school basketball.
The last time Chicago South Shore and Chicago Goode played in a 37-19 game on December 1, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 18, Chicago South Shore faced off against Chicago Dyett and Chicago Goode took on Chicago Juarez on January 18 at Chicago Sarah E. Goode Academy. For a full recap, click here.
