Chicago Solorio comes up short in matchup with Chicago Little Village 22-12

Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Chicago Little Village still prevailed 22-12 against Chicago Solorio in Illinois girls basketball action on January 30.

Last season, Chicago Little Village and Chicago Solorio faced off on December 6, 2021 at Chicago Little Village Lawndale High School Campus. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 18, Chicago Solorio faced off against Chicago Bogan . Click here for a recap. Chicago Little Village took on Chicago Julian on January 26 at Chicago Little Village Lawndale High School Campus. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.