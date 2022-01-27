Chicago Simeon pulls python act on Chicago Lane Tech 52-27

Impressive was a ready adjective for Chicago Simeon's 52-27 throttling of Chicago Lane Tech in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 22, Chicago Lane Tech faced off against Chicago Resurrection and Chicago Simeon took on Chicago Butler College Prep on January 21 at Chicago Simeon Academy. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
The Wolverines fought to a 23-13 intermission margin at the Indians' expense.
