Chicago Senn tops Chicago Schurz 34-24

Playing with a winning hand, Chicago Senn trumped Chicago Schurz 34-24 in Illinois girls basketball action on January 27.
In recent action on January 22, Chicago Senn faced off against Chicago Hyde Park and Chicago Schurz took on Chicago Crane on January 13 at Chicago Schurz High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.