Chicago Schurz barely beats Chicago Sullivan 45-40

A sigh of relief filled the air in Chicago Schurz's locker room after a trying 45-40 test with Chicago Sullivan on December 15 in Illinois girls high school basketball.
In recent action on December 8, Chicago Sullivan faced off against Chicago North Grand and Chicago Schurz took on Chicago North Grand on December 1 at Chicago Schurz High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.