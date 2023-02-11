Chicago Rowe-Clark showed top form to dominate Chicago Disney II during a 47-15 victory in Illinois girls basketball on February 11.
Recently on February 7, Chicago Disney II squared off with Chicago Lake View in a basketball game. For results, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.