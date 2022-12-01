Chicago Rickover Naval soars over Chicago Phoenix 50-15

An array of elements led to a knockout performance as Chicago Rickover Naval turned out the lights on Chicago Phoenix 50-15 during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.
Last season, Chicago Rickover Naval and Chicago Phoenix faced off on December 2, 2021 at Chicago Phoenix Military Academy. For more, click here.
