Chicago Rickover Naval routs Chicago Senn 44-11

Chicago Senn had no answers as Chicago Rickover Naval compiled a 44-11 victory in Illinois girls basketball on January 24.
In recent action on January 19, Chicago Senn faced off against Chicago Mather and Chicago Rickover Naval took on Chicago Prosser on January 17 at Chicago Rickover Naval Academy. For more, click here.
