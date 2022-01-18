Chicago Rickover Naval deals goose eggs to Chicago Douglass in verdict 51-0

Chicago Rickover Naval unveiled a blanketing defense and threw it all over Chicago Douglass in a 51-0 shutout during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.
Recently on January 11 , Chicago Rickover Naval squared up on Chicago Farragut in a basketball game . For more, click here.
