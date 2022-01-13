Chicago Resurrection's convoy passes Wilmette Regina Dominican 51-32

Chicago Resurrection handed Wilmette Regina Dominican a tough 51-32 loss on January 13 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 8, Chicago Resurrection faced off against Fox Lake Grant and Wilmette Regina Dominican took on Chicago Northside College on January 8 at Wilmette Regina Dominican High School. For a full recap, click here.
