Chicago Resurrection thwarts New Lenox Providence Catholic's quest 57-46

Saddled up and ready to go, Chicago Resurrection spurred past New Lenox Providence Catholic 57-46 during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.
Last season, New Lenox Providence Catholic and Chicago Resurrection faced off on December 7, 2021 at New Lenox Providence Catholic High School. Click here for a recap
